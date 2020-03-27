Police to escort supply convoys from Garo Hills over extortion by cops

TURA: In the light of reports about obstruction to movement of trucks ferrying essential commodities, the Meghalaya government has decided to provide armed police escort for the truckers that move to Assam and bring in food stock to the Garo Hills region.

The move has been taken following complaints from traders and convoy drivers about money allegedly being demanded by Assam police in some police stations and outposts close to the border with Meghalaya.

“From today we have started providing police escort to the convoy of trucks that go and come back from Guwahati bringing back essential food stock to the region so that there is no hamper of movement and goods reach in time,” informed nodal officer and west Garo Hills DC Ram Singh on Friday.

There have been reports and instances of alleged police harassment on some truckers and traders by Assam police and one particular police station alleged to be involved is said to be Kukurkata police outpost on the border with North Garo Hills. On any given day, cops in that station are known for waylaying passing trucks bringing in goods into Garo Hills.

Just a day earlier, three mini trucks laden with rice and other food stock meant for Rongram and Jengjal region of West Garo Hills were allegedly not allowed to pass through Kukurkata outpost over refusal to pay a bribe. Instead of paying up the angry drivers turned their vehicles and left. There have also been allegations against police in some areas of neighbouring Assam where preferential treatment is being given for the supply chain in their own region leaving aside the requirements of others.