Silchar Hospital to deal only with COVID-19 patients

Silchar/Guwahati: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam will deal only with coronavirus cases after transferring its patients to other hospitals, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said.

During a visit to the SMC on Thursday, Sarma said its various departments such as dermatology, psychiatry, ENT and ophthalmology would be shifted to another facility in Silchar, the Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar.

“Private hospitals will be engaged for treatment of the SMCH’s general patients, while its final year MBBS students will be trained to deal with coronavirus related cases,” Sarma told reporters at Silchar,” he told reporters at Silchar. Sarma said screening of 27 persons have so far been done at the SMCH and all were found negative.

The minister also held a meeting with its authorities, district officials and peoples representatives. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to review the preparedness of Sonitpur district administration in preventing the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Sonowal directed the Sonitpur deputy commissioner to ensure supply of essential commodities so that people do not face difficulty during the lockdown period, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said. He urged the District Chamber of Commerce to keep strict control over the prices of essential items and prevent price rise.

The Chief Minister also directed the Health Department officials to carry out regular awareness campaigns through public address system in the tea gardens of the district.

He also asked them to conduct health check-ups of tea garden youths coming from outside the state with the Mobile Medical Unit vehicles.

He further stressed the need to monitor the youths coming home from outside the state and making them aware of self-quarantine protocols. (PTI)