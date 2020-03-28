AMCH, Dibrugarh converted to exclusive coronavirus care centre

GUWAHATI: Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh will become an exclusive treatment centre for coronavirus affected patients from Sunday while all the existing patients in the hospital barring those in cardiology and gynaecology departments, will be shifted to 27 private nursing homes in Dibrugarh.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma signed an agreement with the authorities of the private nursing homes today in this regard. The cost of treatment of the patients at private nursing homes will be borne by the government under Atal Amrit Scheme. Those patients who don’t have Atal Amrit card have been asked to collect the same from the office of Joint Director health in Dibrugarh from tomorrow with the help of their kin.

Meanwhile, the state government has chalked out plan to set up a new 300-bed hospital for corona virus treatment in Dibrugarh within two months and land for the hospital will be decided on tomorrow. This hospital will run for the next five years, according to the Health Minister.

Journalists attending the press conference of Dr Sarma in Dibrugarh were seated in a very orderly way maintaining prescribed social distance.