Blake Shelton shares ‘quarantine mullet’

By Agencies

American singer Gwen Stefani is helping out fiance Blake Shelton with his mullet, which he’s growing out as a ‘symbol of hope’ during the coronavirus quarantine.
The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Thursday and showed off his progress in hair-do, revealing that Stefani has taken matters into her own hands. Shelton wrote, “Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020…@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes.”
Along with the message Shelton posted a short video clip featuring his mullet on full display, with the sides of his head buzzed short and two stripes shaved out just above his head. A pair of hands, presumably Stefani’s, are noticed playing with the beginnings of Shelton’s mullet.
In a photo shared by Shelton on Twitter, the two appear to be enjoying their time in isolation with one another. (ANI)

