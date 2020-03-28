Full refund for all railway tickets for March 21 – April 14



Indian Railways to give full refund for all tickets for journey period from 21st March – 14th April in view of cancellation of all passenger trains because of COVID-19 pandemic.

These instructions shall be in addition to and in continuation of the relaxations in Refund Rules vide instructions dated 21-03-2020. The procedure for grant of refund shall be as follows:

Counter booked PRS Tickets:

a. Tickets cancelled prior to 27-03-2020: TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) to be filed by the passenger with journey details by filling a form to Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) (Claims) or Chief Claims Officer (CCO) of any Zonal Railways Head Quarters up to the period 21st June 2020, for availing balance refund amount. Railways shall provide a utility through which the passenger can avail refund of balance amount so deducted during cancellation of such tickets.

b. Tickets cancelled after 27-03-2020: Full refund shall be payable in respect of all such cancellation.

E-tickets:

a. Tickets cancelled prior to 27-03-2020: Balance refund amount shall be credited to the account of the passenger from which tickets was booked. IRCTC shall prepare a utility for providing the balance refund amount.

b. Tickets cancelled after 27-03-2020: Full refund shall be payable in respect of all such cancellations for which provisions has already been made.