Indian Railways converts train coaches into Isolation Wards

GUWAHATI: The Indian Railways is preparing to convert train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against corona virus pandemic to meet the increasing demand for beds in the isolation wards. Such a plan can help us be well-prepared to meet any emergency.

To start with, N. F. Railway is converting coaches at the Coach Maintenance Depot in Kamakhya and Guwahati into isolation wards after consulting medical professionals at N. F. Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon.

A non-AC sleeper coach is converted into an isolation wards for patients suffering from Covid-19. Each cabin of coach has been converted into an independent isolation ward which shall accommodate one patient. There are nine such cabins in one coach. Following modifications have been done in each coach.