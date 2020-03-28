Minor girl’s body found in Nangalbibra

TURA: Body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from Nangalbibra in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday by locals who alerted the police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had been strangulated while a suspect was also arrested the same day.

Police have not ruled out sexual assault of the child and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Resident of Nangalbibra and former MLA of Rongara – Siju, Rophul Marak, issued a statement on Saturday strongly condemning the incident and demanding a thorough probe to bring the perpetrator/perpetrators to justice.

“There is no place for such acts in our society and I condemn such heinous crimes against innocent children. The crime should be investigated thoroughly and all those guilty need to be punished,” informed Marak.