Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Minor girl’s body found in Nangalbibra

By By Our Reporter

TURA: Body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from Nangalbibra in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday by locals who alerted the police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had been strangulated while a suspect was also arrested the same day.

Police have not ruled out sexual assault of the child and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Resident of Nangalbibra and former MLA of Rongara – Siju, Rophul Marak, issued a statement on Saturday strongly condemning the incident and demanding a thorough probe to bring the perpetrator/perpetrators to justice.

“There is no place for such acts in our society and I condemn such heinous crimes against innocent children. The crime should be investigated thoroughly and all those guilty need to be punished,” informed Marak.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.