MLA criticises police for beating up lockdown violators

SHILLONG: Rajabala Congress MLA Azad Zaman condemned the lathi charge by the police on the lockdown violators.

In a statement issued, the MLA said that physical assault and harassment of the civilians by the police and circulating such video footages is not the right way to maintain the lockdown. “It may rather create hatred and violence.

The guidelines/notifications already given by the government that a single person can go out for basic needs if necessary like pharmacy to buy medicine or to the banks, and moreover it is the duty of the police to make them understand and help the needy and innocent people,” he said.

The legislator said that the police should enquire the people before taking action as per the Law but if anyone is found to be loitering in the roads without due cause then the Courts of Law should be allowed to penalise him or her under section 188 of the Cr PC or relevant laws.

Zaman urged the government to take necessary measure to streamline the lockdown process. “I also request the government that sufficient safety gear like masks and testing kits should be procured and if necessary house to house testing to locate the infected persons, if any, should be started forthwith.”

He also urged the government and District Administration to restore the marketing services for essential commodities maintaining the social distancing particularly in West Garo Hills District which has closed down due to overcrowding on March 26.