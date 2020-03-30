Assam NIC develops e-pass software for lockdown period

National Informatics Centre (NIC), Assam State Centre has developed an online software called e-Pass for Essential Service as per requirements of the district administrations for issuing passes for essential services during the lockdown period. The software which has been posted in the cloud environment, is a generic one and can be implemented by any district/sub-division.

Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has implemented the same with the help of NIC Kamrup District unit.

The software has features of applying for vehicle pass from anywhere through approval by the designated authority authorised by the Deputy Commissioner, giving SMS alerts to the applicant who can download the pass and sign it.

The URL for the application has been given in http://kamrupmetro.assam.gov.in