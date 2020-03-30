Assam Opp leader urges EJH DC for steps to help stranded villagers

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has written letters to the deputy commissioners of East Jaintia Hills and Kamrup (Rural) districts to make “possible arrangements” to transport stranded persons from the districts to their respective villages after requisite medical tests.

In a letter to the East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner, Saikia said that altogether about 100 persons are currently stranded at Lad Rymbai (60 persons), Lumshnong (30 persons) and Umlong (10 persons) in the wake of the lockdown restrictions.

The names of the persons who are with the stranded people are Abu Bakkar Siddik (phone number 600174550), Talebar Rahman (9864509020) and Nayeb Ali (8135827255) at Lad Rymbai; Nazrul Islam (8638191871) at Lumshnong and Ibrahim (8415001812) at Umlong

“I am informed that a number of people from Assam are stranded in your district. I would therefore request you to kindly provide necessary relief material and assistance during this difficult hour. If possible, arrangements may be made to transport them to their villages after requisite medical tests. I would request you to inform me about the steps taken,” he stated in the letter to the DC.

It may be mentioned that the Union ministry of home affairs (disaster management division) has directed chief secretaries of all states to make arrangements for relief, including temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc. for homeless people including migrant labourers stranded due to lockdown measures and sheltered in the relief camps and other places, under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Opposition leader also wrote a similar letter to the deputy commissioner, Kamrup (Rural), informing him about 194 persons from Baghbar (Barpeta district) stranded at various places in Kamrup (Rural) district and requesting him to make relief arrangements and to transport them to their villages after requisite medical tests.

The contact persons for people stranded at Bijoynagar (about 26 persons) are Sofiqul Islam (8595090356) and Montaj Ali (9864227376); at Rangia (about 18 persons), Jahangir Alam (7002042114); at Chaygaon (about 50), Sirajul Hoque (6000469879) and at Dhantola (about 100 people), Jahangir (6000860365) and Idris Ali (8472024493).