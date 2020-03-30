Cases in Pak rise to 1,526

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,526 on Sunday, amid officials stepping up efforts to contain the fast spreading deadly viral infection.

According to the Ministry of Health, Punjab — the emerging hotspot of COVID-19 in Pakistan — recorded 558 cases, followed by 481 in Sindh, 188 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 138 in Balochistan, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 43 in Islamabad and 2 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

So far, 13 people have died, 25 recovered and 11 are in a critical conditions. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the provincial government has increased the pace of testing to identify more coronavirus patients.

“So far, 13,380 people have been tested for #COVID19 in Punjab,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft carrying relief goods from China landed at the Islamabad airport.

On Saturday, a special plane from China carrying a team of eight medical experts and relief assistance landed here to help Pakistan to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. (PTI)