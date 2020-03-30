CM takes up racism issue

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has taken up the issue of racism against people from the North East with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday.

According to media reports, two youths from Nagaland were not allowed to buy groceries from a shop in Mysuru on Saturday evening.

One of them recorded the video of the incident and posted it on the social media which resulted in an uproar.

The chief minister said it was very unfortunate that during this time of crisis, the people from the North East are facing harassment.

Sangma said the MP assured to look into the matter and informed that after lodging complaint, the accused were arrested.