All educational institutions to remain closed till April 15

SHILLONG: The state Education Department has extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15.

“In continuation to this office notification dated March 16, 2020 and in order to comply with the Government of India lockdown order to prevent the possibility of an outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the citizens of the state, the Education Department further extends the closure of all educational institutions in the state from April 1 till April 15, 2020,” said the order issued on Monday by the Principal Secretary, Education department.