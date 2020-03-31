No relaxation of lock down norms: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the norms of the 21-day nationwide lockdown have not been relaxed in Assam by the state government.

Sonowal said the lockdown would remain fully in force till April 14 as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

“The state government however took some measures to ensure availability of essential services and goods,” the chief minister said with an appeal to the people of the state to strictly follow the norms of social distancing and make the lockdown successful in the state.

Sonowal at the same time also informed that the Council of Ministers of the state government took some important decisions and announced an economic package on Monday with a view to provide relief to the poor and needy families of the state during the lockdown period, an official statement issued here, said.