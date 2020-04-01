GUWAHATI: The first COVID-19 positive case in Assam was reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of persons currently affected by the virus to three in the North East, with one each detected in Manipur and Mizoram last week.

The 52-year-old man from Karimganj district in Barak Valley is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital.

The Assam government said it has names of 456 people from the state who were present in and around Delhi’s Nizamuddin area during the religious congregation, and has moved to find and quarantine them.