Lafarge urged to help Shella villagers during lock down

SHILLONG: The Seng Samla Shella (SSS) has requested the director of Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited to provide essential commodities to the residents of Shella during the ongoing lock down.

In the letter to the French company which has its office in Shillong, the general secretary and president of SSS, Manbhabok Swett and Kitboklang Shongwan respectively informed that the consequences of a complete economic shut down will have disastrous effects.

The SSS has requested the Lafarge to provide residents of Shella Village with essential commodities including rice, wheat, cereals, sugar, salt, mustard, oil, potato, onion, hand-wash, sanitizers, mask etc.

The organization has urged the company to provide a Mobile Health Care unit and recruit more number of doctors, nurses and all the supporting medical staff and hold awareness programmes on COVID-19 virus as per the norms prescribed by the government.

The organization has urged the company to arrange for quarantine rooms for those infected with COVID 19.

Further, the organization maintained that local employees working in the company must not be terminated or forced to go without wages/salaries and other benefits entitled to them.