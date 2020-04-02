Guwahati Press Club to provide protective kit to journalists against coronavirus

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Press Club (GPC) will distribute a protective-cum-personal hygiene kit comprising a protective jacket, pocket sanitizer (100ml), surgical hand gloves and masks, besides a bottle of hand sanitizer (1000 ml for office use) around 1.30 pm on Friday at the Club premises.

The distribution will take place till 5 pm.

In the first phase, GPC aims to cater to those journalists who are in the forefront of the battle against Coronavirus and are reporting from ground zero. Since journalists, including reporters, video and photo journalists (Print, electronic and New media) are working in a high exposure environment, GPC feels that it is imperative for them to protect themselves.

“We also place on record our gratitude to the Airports Authority of India, North East Region, particularly Mr Sanjeev Jindal, the Regional Executive Director of AAI (NER) for supporting the cause and providing GPC the much-needed help,” a GPC statement said here.

“We appreciate the efforts put in by the members of the four pillar of democracy in our fight against the pandemic and it is therefore equally important for them to stay safe and protected. The AAI is extremely happy to have collaborated with the Guwahati Press Club,” Jindal said.

The GPC has appreciated the gesture shown by Pradip Puri of SP Enterprise in this regard and feels obliged for the contributions.

Through a statement, GPC requests the media houses to assign one member from each house to collect the kit during the specific period in order to avoid unwarranted gathering and maintain social distancing.