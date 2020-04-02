Detroit: Interior view of the TCF Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Detroit built to accommodate an overflow of patients with the coronavirus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction at the TCF Center on Tuesday to create a quarantined hospital setting with 1,000 beds as the pandemic spreads rapidly in the city. The Corps will adapt more than 250,000 square feet of the center on two separate floors for the additional hospital beds and medical personnel stations. (PTI) INTERNATIONAL Interior view of the accommodation for overflow of Covid-19 patients in Detroit By Web Editor On Apr 2, 2020 Continue Reading
