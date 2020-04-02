Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Orly: In this photo provided by the French Army Thursday, April 2, 2020, medical staffs evacuate a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus, Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Orly airport, south of Paris. The operation aims at relieving hospitals in the Paris region, hardly hit by the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP/PTI(AP02-04-2020_000049A)
INTERNATIONAL

Medical staffs evacuate a Covid-19 patient in Paris

By Agencies
