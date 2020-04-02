Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MHA blacklists 960 foreigners, present in Tablighi Jamaat

By Editor

GUWAHATI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

‪MHA has also directed DGPs of all concerned States/UTs and CP, Delhi Police to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official communique.

 

 

