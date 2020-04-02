UP police file FIR against employer

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against Seema Chaudhary, the owner of the restaurant in Agra where Aldrin Lyngdoh worked and where he committed suicide on Monday, under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide).

The body of Lyngdoh, who hailed from Happy Valley in Shillong, will be brought to New Delhi from Agra in an ambulance for burial as per Khasi rites on Thursday as because of the lockdown it would not be possible to send it to Meghalaya, official sources said on Wednesday.

The post mortem has been completed.

Agra Assistant Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit on Wednesday told The Shillong Times that investigation was under way into the circumstances of Lyngdoh’s death.

Seema Chaudhary is daughter-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh. The eatery was closed and Lyngdoh was found hanging when the owner opened it. The body was found hanging on the terrace of the restaurant.

Lyngdoh in a Facebook post had held Seema responsible for being forced to commit suicide.

She (Seema) claimed they had shut shop because of the coronavirus scare and that Lyngdoh had been fired five months ago since he had been suffering from tuberculosis.

Seema told the media that Aldrin was an alcoholic and was diagnosed with tuberculosis a few months ago.

Dixit said the minister’s family had told the police that the youth was arrested in the past by Sikandara police in a theft case and sent to jail. According to the probe officer, the victim was suffering from tuberculosis when he was released on bail six months ago. Then he went to Delhi. He returned to Agra the day nationwide lockdown was announced.

He had met other employees of the restaurant but didn’t get any job because it was closed. He climbed to the terrace somehow and committed suicide there, Dixit said.