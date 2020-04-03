Developed By: iNFOTYKE
N95 respirator masks are off-loaded from a customized Boeing 767 jet in Boston
Boston: Palettes of N95 respirator masks are off-loaded from the New England Patriots football team’s customized Boeing 767 jet on the tarmac on Thursday at Logan Airport in Boston, after returning from China. The Kraft family deployed the Patriots team plane to China to fetch more than one million masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (PTI)
