Speaker writes to Conrad on COVID-19

SHILLONG: Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to put in measures amidst the surge in coronavirus cases in the neighbouring Assam.

In a letter to the chief minister, Lyngdoh suggested the state government to adopt stringent measures to seal the international border with Bangladesh and also the inter-state border.

The speaker also urged the chief minister to seal all the entry and exit points in the state.

“These are at Ratacherra, East Jaintia Hills, Saitsama, Umransu and Dawki, West Jaintia Hills, Byrnihat, Umsiang Maiong, Mawlasnai Khyndewso (Mawhati constituency), Sabuda point, Iew Mawroh, Rani Godown (Jirang constituency) all in Ri-Bhoi district, Athiabari, Hatim and Langpih in West Khasi Hills, Dainadubi and Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills, Phulbari, Tikrikilla and Dalu in West Garo Hills and Garobadha in South West Garo Hills”, Lyngdoh said.

He also suggested that all village markets should be closed till situation permits for reopening.

The speaker said the seven individuals from Meghalaya who attended the religious gathering in Delhi and who are quarantined separately in Delhi and Uttar-Pradesh should not be permitted to enter the state till such time as deemed safe by the health authorities.

“A follow up on the travel history of persons with positive COVID-19 cases in Assam recently may be carried out for further action by the health authority,” Metbah said.

He also said students studying outside the state who intend to return after the lockdown period, may be advised to continue staying in their respective places to ensure their safety as well as the safety of the people of the state.

“During relaxation period for procurement of essential items, more awareness campaign for social distancing must be created and adhered to by the public, especially in urban areas in view of the density in population. More options of home delivery may also be engaged,” Lyngdoh said.

The speaker also urged the state government that measures taken by it may be intimated to all the MLAs with a copy to the Assembly Secretariat, in order to ensure implementations of the same.