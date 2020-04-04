Cops warn rumour mongers of strict action

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has warned of strict action against any individual or group indulging in rumour mongering or spreading untruthful information in regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Till date, seven cases have been registered in this regard and four persons have been arrested. We appeal to the citizens to refrain from forwarding or promoting any untruthful or unverified news on social media,” a post on the official Twitter handle of Assam Police, said.

The state police force also warned about a fake notification in the name of a “non-existent Minister of Communication and Digital Economy”, claiming that no such notification has been issued.

“The fake notification which is being circulated on WhatsApp, claims that all phone calls will be recorded, social media will be monitored and Android phones will be connected directly to the minister from April 4, 2020. Do not believe in this message, it is fake. Do not circulate it either,” police stated.

“Amid coronavirus pandemic concerns and the 21-day nationwide lock down, some miscreants are spreading fake news on social media,” it added.

Meanwhile, a five-member committee for monitoring and checking fake news in all forms of the media has been constituted in the state on Thursday following a directive from the Centre.