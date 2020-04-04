Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Coronavirus should be afraid of my dad: Hrithik Roshan

By Agencies

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all pumped up, and the reason is his father Rakesh Roshan. On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing intense workout at the age of 71. “Damn ! That’s My Dad…N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these,” he captioned the video. He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. “Ps: He’ll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ,” Hrithik added. The actor has been seen spreading awareness among people about COVID-19. (IANS)

