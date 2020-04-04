Kim Kardashian, McConaughey visit online college classes

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and other celebrities surprised fans by dropping in at online college classes while isolating at home due to coronavirus.

Students in schools and universities across the US have had to continue with their classes after many of them moved online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But some lucky learners have been treated to special guest lectures from high profile celebrities including Kim and Matthew, reports a website.

The special guests have had a chance to share the subjects they are most passionate about while modelling responsible social distancing to students.

Earlier this week, aspiring lawyer Kim had the opportunity to speak on criminal justice reform.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an appearance to talk about the subject with Dr. Marc Howard, a professor at Georgetown University whose area of expertise is mass incarceration.

Kim posted a screenshot of the entire class, which featured some students who were previously incarcerated. Matthew also joined in on the online learning.

Robert Quigley, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism, posted a screenshot of the True Detective star looking laid back in a green hoodie and glasses. “Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat. This is surreal,” wrote Quigley. (IANS)