RS polls delayed again

SHILLONG: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has further deferred Rajya Sabha polls in view of COVID-19 and a fresh date will be announced later.

The biennial polls for 18 seats from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan were to be conducted on March 26 and the date before which election was to be completed was on March 30.

The tenure of present Rajya Sabha member Wansuk Syiem expires on April 12. However, the Election Commission of India said in the context of coronavirus that the electoral process necessarily involves movement and gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective Legislative Assemblies on the poll day, which may put public safety at risk and create public health hazard.

The election panel has reviewed the current unforeseen situation of public health emergency and the feasibility of completing the poll process for the elections. The ECI , after taking all facts and circumstances in view, is of considered view that continuing electoral process in the current environment may not be feasible in view of the restrictions for the maintenance of public safety and avoiding health hazard.

In this context, the commission has further extended the period of election beyond the prescribed terms of the seats. The list of contesting candidates, already published for the elections by the respective returning officers will remain valid for the purpose of remaining activities.

Fresh date of poll and counting for the elections will be intimated in due course after reviewing the prevailing situation, the ECI said.