People stand in queue for food at G S Road, on Saturday. Asked what their plans were for Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat coronavirus, one of them burst out in laughter. ‘Sirji, first let us have some food, then we will think of lighting candles’, he said. (ST) MEGHALAYA Food not candles on mind… By Bureau On Apr 5, 2020 Continue Reading
Comments are closed.