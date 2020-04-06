Assam Arogya Nidhi generates over Rs 17.37 crore

GUWAHATI:: There has been a good response to Assam government’s appeal for contribution towards Assam Arogya Nidhi in the wake of exigency induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 8054 persons have donated towards the fund which has generated over Rs 17.37 crore till April 5, as informed by Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who said such generous donation would go a long way in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1246908281433370625

“Gives me immense joy to share that so far 8054 people have generously contributed in Assam Arogya Nidhi in aiding Government’s efforts in fighting #COVIDPandemic. The total collections stand at Rs 17.37 cr. Your help will go a long way,” tweeted Dr Sarma today.