Farming community faces challenge amidst lockdown

SHILLONG: In the quaint village of Sohryngkham, many farmers are complaining of not getting necessary items for plantation.

A farmer from Sohryngkham, A. Dkhar said that cabbages, tomatoes, potatoes are being cultivated in the village. “There are many problems be it in terms of procuring fertilizers, manure. We are working in the fields but we are doubtful whether it will sustain us or not. We are not getting any wage for daily labour due to the lockdown”, the farmer said.

Another farmer, John Warshong said many farmers depend on loans and they have spent thousands for seeds, plantation and labour.

“It is difficult to go out to work during these times. If our labour turns out to be fruitless, then how can we repay our loans? Our expenditure is Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. There are some who have taken a loan of up to lakhs of rupees. How will we recover our expenses?” he said.

H. Mylliemngap said that people are facing an uncertain future as in any household, there will be a daily wage labourer who is supporting the farmer.

Benjamin Kharumniud, another farmer said the farming community is getting weak financially as they have no money. “It is time for the government to turn its eyes to us. We have no money and we are facing uncertain future”, he said.