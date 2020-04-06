Sanbor to distribute free ration worth Rs 25 lakh

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai held a series of meetings with members of various Dorbor Shnong, village council and local NGOs of Municipal and Cantonment area under South Shillong. In the meeting, the local MLA and the attendees discussed the distribution of free ration worth Rs 25 lakh to be utilized from MLA SUWP Scheme 2020-21 to poor families under his constituency during the lockdown.

Shullai also said the rule of social distancing issued by the state government should be strictly adhered to during the distribution.

The MLA also said that he has also earmarked additional Rs 10 lakh from his salary to provide relief material to the people of his constituency and also assured them further assistance if the lockdown is extended.

The MLA estimated that the relief material will benefit around 7000 households and also asked the people to stand united in this fight against the pandemic.