AIUDF MLA, Aminul Islam arrested for inflammatory comments

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of Dhing Legislative Assembly Constituency of Assam, Aminul Islam was arrested by Assam Police for making inflammatory comments in relation to COVIT-19 combat in the state in an audio clip circulated by him. He was arrested by Nagaon Police following a marathon night-long grilling.

The MLA in the audio clip termed the quarantine camps where returnees of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz were kept in camp, as detention camp. He also stated that no one attending the Tablighi Jamaat was infected with COVID-19 and it was just a conspiracy against a particular community.

He was heard saying in the audio clip that none of Tablighi Jamaat participants lodged quarantine centre was suffering from any disease and termed it a grave conspiracy against them to keep them in such a ‘detention camp’.