AIUDF MLA arrested in Assam for inflammatory comments on quarantine centres

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of Dhing Legislative Assembly Constituency in Assam, Aminul Islam has been arrested by Assam Police on charges of making inflammatory comments in relation to COVIT-19 combat in the state in an audio clip circulated by him. He was arrested by Nagaon Police following a marathon night-long grilling.

The MLA in the audio clip termed the quarantine camps where returnees of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz were kept in camp, as detention camp. He also stated that no one attending the Tablighi Jamaat was infected with COVID-19 and it was just a conspiracy against a particular community.

The MLA went on to allege that the detention camp like quarantine centres where participants of Tablighi Jamaat are kept, were ill-equipped and lacks basic amenities. He said no in those camps was suffering from any diseases.