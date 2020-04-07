Pakistan cancels Baisakhi celebrations

Lahore: Pakistan has cancelled the Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province from April 14, in which around 2,000 Sikhs from India were to participate, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, authorities said on Monday.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500. The deadly virus which originated in China’s Wuhan city has infected more than 1.2 million people globally.

“The government has cancelled both Baisakhi and Sadhu Bela festivals scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively, because of coronavirus,” Mir Hashmi, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman, told PTI.

He said the Pakistan government was to issue over 2,000 visas to Indian Sikhs for the Baisakhi festival but it has stopped the process earlier because of the pandemic. “Instructions have also been issued to the management of the Gurdwara Hasan Abdal not to open it for local Sikhs for the Baisakhi festivities either,” he said.

ETPB Chairman Amir Ahmed said all worship places would remain closed till April 14 owing to the lockdown in connection with the coronavirus crisis. He said the ETPB has ensured anti-coronavirus spray at all minority worship places. The board also said that this year ‘the Sadhu Bela festival’ in Sukker, district of Sindh, will also not be held in May because of the virus. “Around 100 Indian Hindus and local pilgrims participate in this festival every year but the government has decided to cancel it for this year because of the effects of coronavirus,” he said. (PTI)