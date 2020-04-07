Private hospitals in city ready to take non-COVID patients

SHILLONG: The state government has asserted that all general patients undergoing treatment at Shillong Civil Hospital will be shifted to private hospitals if a COVID-19 positive patient is admitted in the hospital.

Addressing a press conference after holding a review meeting with private hospitals of the city, Health Minister AL Hek said that 40 beds have been prepared in the COVID-19 unit located in the cancer wing of Shillong Civil Hospital while the old building can accommodate 200 patients at a time.

“Until and unless we don’t have a positive case, we will keep general patients there but the moment a COVID-19 positive patient is brought to the hospital, we will shift all general patients to private hospitals and their medical bills will be taken care of under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

He further asserted that if a patient is not registered under MHIS the government will take care of their medical expenses.

The state government will also take care of the medical bills of any person from outside the state like students and migrant workers if they are admitted in hospitals in the state, Hek said.