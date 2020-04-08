State to function in isolation mode: CM

SHILLONG: Meghalaya will still function in isolation mode post April 14 when the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be over.

Streaming live on Facebook, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the state government is not going to take any chances when it comes to health issues especially in the current situation but as a government, it has to see the economic impact of the lockdown on the livelihood of the common people.

The cabinet is trying to balance health concerns and address some economic issues, he said.

“We are allowing Meghalaya to function to some extent in isolation mode and this will be Meghalaya in isolation,” the chief minister said while adding that in construction works, only people and labourers from the state will be engaged and no outsiders will be allowed to come and inter-state movement will not take place.Regarding weekly markets, he said there is no question of any trader coming from outside the state and be part of the market as the markets will be limited only to local people.

He said important government departments will function with 100 per cent manpower and respective HODs will decide on how much manpower they require for basic functioning of the departments which are not crucial.

He also said the residents of Meghalaya who are stranded outside are being continuously monitored by the government and strict protocol will be put in place when they enter the state even as he asked the stranded citizens to delay their entry into the state for two weeks more as it would be in the best interest of the state.

He said as goods will come to the state, the drivers of the trucks will have to enter the state following strict protocols and movement of the trucks will be minimised.