Church leaders pledge collective fight against virus

GUWAHATI: A delegation of church leaders under the banner of Assam Christian Forum called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the relief work undertaken by the churches across the state and their commitment towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic collectively.

The delegation led by Archbishop of Guwahati, John Moolachira, who is also the chairperson of NE Regional Catholic Bishops Conference and Assam Christian Forum, highlighted the plight of the marginalised sections of society, both in the rural as well as urban areas, who were facing the brunt of the crisis and needed an empathetic approach.

“Further, being in the most important Season of Lent and in the middle of Holy Weak which is very sacred for all Christians, the leaders apprised the Governor of how the Christian community was diligently adhering to all the guidelines as instructed by the authorities,” Allen Brooks, spokesperson for the Assam Christian Forum, said.

“The Governor was very appreciative of the work undertaken by the churches and also mentioned that, the Christian community was known for its expertise in the field of relief and rehabilitation,” Brooks, who was also part of the delegation, said.

“The Governor also asked the delegates to spread the message of the use of face masks even after lifting of the lockdown, as it was the need of the hour with a long drawn battle against COVID-19 imminent in the months to come,” he said.

Other members of the delegation included Rev. Bernard Mark, general secretary Assam Baptist Convention and Rev. Abhishek John, coordinator of EFI North East India.