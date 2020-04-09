COVID-19: PSG turn to crowdfunding

Paris: French heavyweights Paris St Germain have decided to launch a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals fight the coronavirus outbreak, the French champions said on Wednesday.

“By opening a crowdfunding platform… Paris St Germain is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire… and Action against Hunger,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement. PSG have already raised 200,000 euros ($217,240) by selling a ‘Tous Unis’ shirts. Over 100,000 have been infected, and more than 10,000 have died from the coronavirus in France, where people have been under lockdown since March 17. Meanwhile, with the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the doctors, nurses and health workers have been working overtime to ensure that those affected get timely treatment. And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked them for standing up and fighting the pandemic like heroes. Earlier, former Pakistan skipper and current bowling coach Waqar Younis had thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes. (IANS)