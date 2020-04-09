Nepal extends suspension of international flights

Kathmandu: Nepal has extended the suspension of international flights till April 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and also decided to renew visas of tourists stranded amidst the lockdown in the country free of cost.

A high-level government coordination committee took the decisions on Tuesday as part of the measures to combat the fast-spreading disease that has infected nine people in the country. However, the government is undecided over whether to resume the domestic flights.

The Nepal government on Monday also extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till April 15.

Tourists, whose visas expired after the suspension of international flights since March 22, will not have to pay any fee for extension of their visa. “The government has directed us to not levy visa-related fees for the time being,” said Sagar Acharya, the chief immigration officer at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

“Now onward, we will not be charging any fee as per the directive received on Tuesday from the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said. (PTI)