Ronaldo keeping fit inside multi-million dollar mansion

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest sportspersons in the world and is currently stuck at his home in Madeira, Portugal amid the coronavirus pandemic. His house however is not one to make anyone feel claustrophobic.

Ronaldo has been sharing videos from inside his seven-story mansion and the Juventus forward reportedly spent around 7 million pounds to refurbish from an old warehouse. He had come to Madeira from Turin, Italy so as to be with his mother who had suffered a stroke.

It was while he was at home that the coronavirus pandemic exploded in Italy and he has been there since. Three of his Juventus teammates, defender Daniele Rugani, midfielder Blaise Matuidi and forward Paulo Dybala have also tested positive for the virus.

Ronaldo had recently launched a Living Room Cup challenge and posted a video of him sprinting up the steep part of the driveway of his mansion with his girlfriend. The Portugal captain is en route to becoming first football player and third sportsman overall to cross $1 billion in career earnings. This is despite the fact that Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a wage cut of nearly 4 million Euros with his club Juventus so as to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, the cut hardly puts a dent on the 34-year-old’s annual earnings and he had earned a staggering $109 million last year. A further 30 percent wage cut is on the cards with the Serie A frozen due to the pandemic but Ronaldo could still earn an estimated $46 million annual paycheck. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has won five Ballons d’Or and four European Golden Shoes, both of which are records for a European player.

He has won 29 trophies in his career, including six league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League. A prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo holds the records for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League (128) and the joint-most goals scored in the UEFA European Championship (9).

He is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1,000 professional career appearances and has scored over 700 senior career goals for club and country. (IANS)