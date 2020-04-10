Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Masks are now compulsory: Punjab CM

By Agencies

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said wearing a mark is compulsory in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“For this, you need a piece of clean cloth,” he said.

“Masks are compulsory in Punjab now,” the Chief Minister informed in a tweet.

“Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency or essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let’s all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together,” he added.

Punjab reported a new coronavirus case on Friday morning, taking the state’s tally to 131.

Eleven have succumbed to the disease till date.

