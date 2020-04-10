Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Masks are now compulsory: Punjab CM
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said wearing a mark is compulsory in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“For this, you need a piece of clean cloth,” he said.
“Masks are compulsory in Punjab now,” the Chief Minister informed in a tweet.
“Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency or essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let’s all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together,” he added.
Punjab reported a new coronavirus case on Friday morning, taking the state’s tally to 131.
Eleven have succumbed to the disease till date.
Comments are closed.