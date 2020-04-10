Movement of corona suspects from Nepal to India: Intel

NEW DELHI: Suspected Coronavirus positive Indian Muslim nationals are being pushed from Nepal to India, the intelligence wing of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a paramilitary force, has said, alerting the government and security agencies.

SSB, under Ministry of Home Affairs, guards the 2450 km long Indo-Nepal and Indo- Bhutan border and is spread along the International border across Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The intelligence wing of the force alerted District Magistrate of Bihar’s West Champaran district and Superintendent of Police of Bettiah on April 3. The force stated there is an input regarding movement of suspected Corona positive Indian Muslim nationals from Nepal to India.

The SSB top officers have stated that the letter was issued to the local authorities.

IANS reviewed the missive addressed to District Magistrate of Bihar’s West Champaran district. It stated, “Input received from very reliable sources that one person named Jalim Mukhiya, resident of Jagannathpur under Serwa police station in Parsa district in Nepal, is planning to spread Corona pandemic in India.”

The letter pointed that the accused is involved in smuggling of arms and fake Indian currency notes from Nepal to India.

The intelligence sleuths alerted that Mukhiya has taken responsibility to cross Indian Muslim nationals working in different Muslim countries during the lockdown.

“As per sources, around 200 Indian Muslim nationals (working in Muslim countries) along with five to six Pakistani nationals have arrived in Nepal via Kathmandu and presently residing in mosque/madarsas at villages Chandanbasra and Khairwa in Nepal,” the letter stated.

It further said that around 40 to 50 more suspected Indian Muslim nationals would arrive on April 4 and more in next coming days. “As per sources these nationals were consuming paracetamol tablets for lowering temperature on the way and they may be corona positive,” it stated.

The intelligence sleuths asked the local authorities to alert the concerned agencies and also the counterpart district authorities in Nepal.

Guarding the border, SSB said that they are maintaining tight vigil in order to avoid any infiltration into India during the lockdown. The force also stated that the borders have been sealed and they are keeping utmost vigil.

IANS