Rohingya camps in B’desh under lockdown

Cox’s Bazar: Bangladesh has imposed a “complete lockdown” in Cox’s Bazar district – home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar – to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

No cases have been confirmed in the camps but one infection has been recorded nearby. And with the official number of cases rising rapidly nationwide, including 20 deaths, officials ordered a lockdown of the district from late Wednesday.

The area “will be put under complete lockdown – no entry, no exit,” the directive said.

Refugee commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukder said movement restrictions on aid workers had also been imposed. (AFP)