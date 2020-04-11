Public violate social distance, vent anger on police

TURA: Dozens of angry men vented their anger on police by surrounding the station at Rajabala town in the plains of West Garo Hills shouting slogans after they were reprimanded for violating the lockdown and social distancing guidelines on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the morning hours when large number of people began gathering in the market area to purchase food items and mingle amongst themselves.

Despite caution by police, the public reportedly refused to abide by the public safety guidelines compelling police to strike a few blows on the violators.

“The public was refusing to listen to calls for social distancing so the police team on duty gave a lathi blow to one of the violators which angered some of them,” informed West Garo Hills SP MGR Kumar.

Those at the receiving end of the police soon mobilised a crowd and marched to the police station raising slogans.

Police reinforcements were brought in and the mob was able to be disbursed peacefully.

According to the district police chief, it was unnecessary for the public to gather in large numbers in the market since shops in every locality are permitted to open for specific hours every day to cater to the requirements of the public.