Developed By: iNFOTYKE
VERSETILE
COVID-19
What’s all this silence for?
Staying inside is such a bore.
When will this end?
It’s almost a month, and I haven’t even visited a friend.
When will the doctors find a cure?
Well… it’s unsure…
Lockdown! Let’s make the most of it…
By not going out and letting the virus transmit.
This is a chance…
To spend time with your family and let your relationship enhance.
So let’s do our best…
And get rid of all worries and woes off our chests.
And as we all know that going out is unsafe…
Let’s #stay home stay safe!!!
Inaya Hussain,
Class VI, Meghalaya Police Public School
CORONA: An Acrostic Poem
Come let us escape this virus
Of Wuhan City
Right in the heart of China it wasn’t so pretty
On the news they always say
Never go outside and play
Around the house is all we have to
entertain us during the day
Maïan Rangad,
Class VI, St Edmund’s School
VIRUS: An Acrostic Poem
Virulent and fast
Intimidating and scary
Racing for our lives
Unsettling strife
Stalling for time, will we be fine?
KyntangRangad
Class VI, St Edmund’s School
My office days
I am not surrounded by
Myriad files, bundles of loose paper,
Empty chairs and official guard files only,
Into my office to my accompaniment
There are problems too
Lurking into atmosphere, and
Problems are infinite
In number; endless queues
Of miserable men and women,
Young and old with worn out faces
Throng daily to narrate
Their tale of woes
Before me: and more than often
I feel that the Atlas of problem
On my shoulders is crushing me,
Oh God! My shoulders are not so strong.
But I want to wipe off the tears
From every eye; I want
To be like resplendent sun
To tear apart the veil of
darkness around;
Let me feel your invisible Hand on my head,
And let me hop from strength to strength.
Rakesh Chandra
Moonlight walk
Full moon while having a gander,
Through barren black branches
of a tree,
And through chasm of tall buildings;
All can’t see, living in city.
While walking on footpath or driving like crazy!
Others can discuss of midnight bikini beauty,
at table with hot dogs, saucy
Sitting in five or sever star hotel for self appetite,
Nothing to focus like a dull mind nor to put light!
Few can lament under roof, at cottage outskirt city troop.
Making own portrait pity;
Do not they have eyes to see beauty?
While at village playing flute,
Rich cowherd soul’s move, at midnight sinking to moonlight;
They play flute to brighten the holy nights.
With music, all minds walk under stars and the moon,
as like thirst in a glass of water,
all become eager for poetic shower.
Walking on Goan sea beach bar, the lovers collect poetic pearl;
With salty walks that they never love.
Weaving love in waves, moonlight, sand and water;
Lovers move, they never see beauty
of nature being egotistical, whether forever?
Love that they see, get violated, as
nothing pure or permanent
as nature be!
Never be selfish all we are temporary creature, who can change future of
nature?
If nature wouldn’t give what lovers could do to express love?
Have you seen nature boast making wealthy of your love?
In the lap of nature, some are in the
village river point bar,
Such souls as poet of quality, talk to breeze and land with ability.
A rich soul can immortalise crafting beauty!
Like in countryside, such soul in
conurbation can budge;
To discover the moonlight before to craft the beauty in large!
And can immortalise beauty from all sides, giving time for self liberation.
As no one can slave beauty, nor can one boast of self power;
Nature never makes you slave, as a rose never to love and lover at any stage.
Nature never boasts of its power
but make you to flow with beautiful shower;
Moonlight fetches silvery beauty to dull minds, hence be kind.
To handle nature by thy new mind!
Never try to slice beauty into pieces to be mortal.
Poet pours colours, as darkness can’t
be a portal.
As falling jasmine too know beauty to remain immortal!
As falling jasmine never boast as
nature’s power to remain immortal!
Pranjit Sarma
Mother River Umshyrpi
O great river Umshyrpi! You started
Your journey since time immemorial;
Through the zig zag rocky ways;
Crossing the bumpy hills and dales;
With your rhythmic babbling cadency;
When city of ‘Shillong’ was yet to born.
You nourished the pre-natal entity
Of Shillong, like a caring mother.
The trees, plants, hills and greenery;
All thrived sucking thy sweet water!
You quenched the thirst of newly born
Shillong, like an affectionate mother.
Now your child crossed hundred and fifty!
And very proud to be a bright
smart city!
With splendid look and magnetic glamour
And with a glaring elegant endeavour.
But you the kind old mother river!
Still passing on calmly and tirelessly;
You are burdened with dirts and debris
Thrown upon you by your civilised kiddies
To keep them clean, tidy and healthy,
Suffocating your smooth zig zag
journey!
Shillong, a well civilised metropoly today;
With skycrappers, elevators and luxury stay
But you the foster mother discarted
today
By your ultra modern sophisticated children.
This is the woe of Modern Civilisation!
Uma Purkayastha
Come out of your narrow well
Come out of your narrow well
feel vastness of oceans
kill germs that kill you
fill hearts with humanism
and see how your mind is saved
to live, let live and give globe a new shine.
We are fine, no doubt, in our realms
but unseen virus threats the world
it will capture you, me and them
and, distance us from our shadows.
I’ll be happy to see you smile
locating good humor
heavenly gift in your ever dazzling eyes
if sights and sounds save life.
When a nation is safe, everybody smiles
soulful moments wait for all
no trickery, no treason at all
humanism will prevail in optimistic styles.
Use talents for pouring heavenly bliss
upon drying minds, and give them spirits
your black corners will get light to fight
against all tempests with deepest might;
I’ll salute you dear friend, with my whole heart
extending all possible help to bring you to yourself.
Bipul Chandra Kalita
Comments are closed.