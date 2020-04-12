COVID-19

What’s all this silence for?

Staying inside is such a bore.

When will this end?

It’s almost a month, and I haven’t even visited a friend.

When will the doctors find a cure?

Well… it’s unsure…

Lockdown! Let’s make the most of it…

By not going out and letting the virus transmit.

This is a chance…

To spend time with your family and let your relationship enhance.

So let’s do our best…

And get rid of all worries and woes off our chests.

And as we all know that going out is unsafe…

Let’s #stay home stay safe!!!

Inaya Hussain,

Class VI, Meghalaya Police Public School

CORONA: An Acrostic Poem

Come let us escape this virus

Of Wuhan City

Right in the heart of China it wasn’t so pretty

On the news they always say

Never go outside and play

Around the house is all we have to

entertain us during the day

Maïan Rangad,

Class VI, St Edmund’s School

VIRUS: An Acrostic Poem

Virulent and fast

Intimidating and scary

Racing for our lives

Unsettling strife

Stalling for time, will we be fine?

KyntangRangad

Class VI, St Edmund’s School

My office days

I am not surrounded by

Myriad files, bundles of loose paper,

Empty chairs and official guard files only,

Into my office to my accompaniment

There are problems too

Lurking into atmosphere, and

Problems are infinite

In number; endless queues

Of miserable men and women,

Young and old with worn out faces

Throng daily to narrate

Their tale of woes

Before me: and more than often

I feel that the Atlas of problem

On my shoulders is crushing me,

Oh God! My shoulders are not so strong.

But I want to wipe off the tears

From every eye; I want

To be like resplendent sun

To tear apart the veil of

darkness around;

Let me feel your invisible Hand on my head,

And let me hop from strength to strength.

Rakesh Chandra

Moonlight walk

Full moon while having a gander,

Through barren black branches

of a tree,

And through chasm of tall buildings;

All can’t see, living in city.

While walking on footpath or driving like crazy!

Others can discuss of midnight bikini beauty,

at table with hot dogs, saucy

Sitting in five or sever star hotel for self appetite,

Nothing to focus like a dull mind nor to put light!

Few can lament under roof, at cottage outskirt city troop.

Making own portrait pity;

Do not they have eyes to see beauty?

While at village playing flute,

Rich cowherd soul’s move, at midnight sinking to moonlight;

They play flute to brighten the holy nights.

With music, all minds walk under stars and the moon,

as like thirst in a glass of water,

all become eager for poetic shower.

Walking on Goan sea beach bar, the lovers collect poetic pearl;

With salty walks that they never love.

Weaving love in waves, moonlight, sand and water;

Lovers move, they never see beauty

of nature being egotistical, whether forever?

Love that they see, get violated, as

nothing pure or permanent

as nature be!

Never be selfish all we are temporary creature, who can change future of

nature?

If nature wouldn’t give what lovers could do to express love?

Have you seen nature boast making wealthy of your love?

In the lap of nature, some are in the

village river point bar,

Such souls as poet of quality, talk to breeze and land with ability.

A rich soul can immortalise crafting beauty!

Like in countryside, such soul in

conurbation can budge;

To discover the moonlight before to craft the beauty in large!

And can immortalise beauty from all sides, giving time for self liberation.

As no one can slave beauty, nor can one boast of self power;

Nature never makes you slave, as a rose never to love and lover at any stage.

Nature never boasts of its power

but make you to flow with beautiful shower;

Moonlight fetches silvery beauty to dull minds, hence be kind.

To handle nature by thy new mind!

Never try to slice beauty into pieces to be mortal.

Poet pours colours, as darkness can’t

be a portal.

As falling jasmine too know beauty to remain immortal!

As falling jasmine never boast as

nature’s power to remain immortal!

Pranjit Sarma

Mother River Umshyrpi

O great river Umshyrpi! You started

Your journey since time immemorial;

Through the zig zag rocky ways;

Crossing the bumpy hills and dales;

With your rhythmic babbling cadency;

When city of ‘Shillong’ was yet to born.

You nourished the pre-natal entity

Of Shillong, like a caring mother.

The trees, plants, hills and greenery;

All thrived sucking thy sweet water!

You quenched the thirst of newly born

Shillong, like an affectionate mother.

Now your child crossed hundred and fifty!

And very proud to be a bright

smart city!

With splendid look and magnetic glamour

And with a glaring elegant endeavour.

But you the kind old mother river!

Still passing on calmly and tirelessly;

You are burdened with dirts and debris

Thrown upon you by your civilised kiddies

To keep them clean, tidy and healthy,

Suffocating your smooth zig zag

journey!

Shillong, a well civilised metropoly today;

With skycrappers, elevators and luxury stay

But you the foster mother discarted

today

By your ultra modern sophisticated children.

This is the woe of Modern Civilisation!

Uma Purkayastha

Come out of your narrow well

Come out of your narrow well

feel vastness of oceans

kill germs that kill you

fill hearts with humanism

and see how your mind is saved

to live, let live and give globe a new shine.

We are fine, no doubt, in our realms

but unseen virus threats the world

it will capture you, me and them

and, distance us from our shadows.

I’ll be happy to see you smile

locating good humor

heavenly gift in your ever dazzling eyes

if sights and sounds save life.

When a nation is safe, everybody smiles

soulful moments wait for all

no trickery, no treason at all

humanism will prevail in optimistic styles.

Use talents for pouring heavenly bliss

upon drying minds, and give them spirits

your black corners will get light to fight

against all tempests with deepest might;

I’ll salute you dear friend, with my whole heart

extending all possible help to bring you to yourself.

Bipul Chandra Kalita