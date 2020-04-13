Notification on fraudsters, curfew extension

TURA: West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr M G R Kumar on Monday cautioned the people against visiting alluring web pages when making online transactions.

In a release, the SP warned of unscrupulous persons and groups trying to take advantage of the prevailing situations in the state and luring the general public and the gullible people through fake schemes and fraudulent acts.

Cautioning the people not to reveal their bank details like account numbers, pin, passwords etc. at any cost, the District Police Chief has said that fraudsters are making attempts to trap the innocent people into revealing their bank details while making online payments.

Reminder of curfew extension

Meanwhile, West Garo HJills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh in a separate notification has reminded the people of the modification made to the timing of the curfew in the district.

Ram Singh on Monday informed that the curfew which was to end at 10 am of April 14 has been extended to 12 pm of the same day. The DC also said that other prohibitions and restrictions notified in the earlier order would remain the same.