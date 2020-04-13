Parcel trains transport essentials to 4 NE states 

GUWAHATI: At a time when interstate road transport services are at standstill amid the nationwide lockdown, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has ensured supply of essential goods to parts of Tripura, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya through parcel express trains.

“NFR is operating parcel express trains as per fixed timings towards Agartala (Tripura), Dibrugarh (Assam), Dimapur (Nagaland) and Mendipathar (Meghalaya) to meet the probable shortfall of items like medicine, medical items, sanitary items, food for infants, fruit, milk products, etc. in remote areas of the states,” an official statement issued here said on Monday.

The parcel express trains are having provisions for loading and unloading of parcel packages during its journey at various stations falling on its routes. The initiative of running parcel trains by NFR is mainly patronised by booking of medical items and food items.

“NFR will also run such services in future if various state governments of the Northeast come forward to make use of such services. Both traders and state government departments of the region can book such items to their respective states through the parcel express trains and unload at various stations on the route for the benefit of common people,” the statement said.