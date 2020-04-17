AMMSU denies ‘stigmatizing’ claim by AHAM

TURA: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) has denied any incident of ‘stigmatizing’ of people from the Garo community by non-indigenous people from Rajabala and Phulbari areas, as alleged earlier by the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Shillong Capital Unit.

The AHAM had earlier alleged that Garos from the region were not being allowed to purchase essential commodities and that shops approved by the district administration were not being allowed to open as well as threatened if they defied the same.

Terming the claim as baseless, President of AMMSU, Nur Islam said, “We are living peacefully maintaining universal brotherhood between the two communities. If any individual or group is doing it, then they should be named and a police complaint filed. We also want such culprits to be punished”.

Islam while stating that there are ‘Black Sheeps’ in all communities added, that it was wrong to blame the whole community.