People tricked over phone: JSU allleges in FIR

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students Union (JSU) has filed an FIR at the Sadar Police Station alleging that some persons have tricked naïve people to submit their personal information such as names, addresses including ATM and bank account number.

The JSU maintains that the “opportunists” have claimed to belong to various central government departments. The JSU said that the persons tricked unsuspecting people through phone calls and the public were led to believe that there were beneficial schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and many others which could be availed of if they registered with the said opportunists.

The call was made from 89237-56767. The JSU urged the Police Department to track and monitor the phone number in order to safeguard citizens from such cheats.