Sonowal seeks Conrad’s help for smooth flow of essential to Barak Valley

GUWAHATI: In view of the situation created by the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the country and its fallout in North East, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma over phone and requested him to ensure hassle-free transportation of the vehicles carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley and vice versa through Meghalaya.

He said that since vehicles carrying essential commodities for the locked down Barak Valley pass through the territory of Meghalaya, a helping hand from the authorities of Meghalaya enables the State government Assam to reach out to the people of Barak Valley faster.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma assured Sonowal of taking adequate steps for ensuing transportation of essential commodities through Meghalaya without any disruption. Both the Chief Minister also talked on the situation created by the corona pandemic and steps taken by both the neighbouring states to contain the outbreak.